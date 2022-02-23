Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Beauty Health stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 555,158 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 73,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

