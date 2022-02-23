Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 29,940 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,057,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,173 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,595 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.