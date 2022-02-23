FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ScanSource by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCSC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $782.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.