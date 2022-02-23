FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Pure Cycle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 110.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 294,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYO opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

