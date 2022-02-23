Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $111.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.40. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $136.82.

