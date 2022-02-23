American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $228.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

