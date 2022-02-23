Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,799 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.