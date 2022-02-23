National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $186,160,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $64,669,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

