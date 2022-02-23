TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:WHD opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

