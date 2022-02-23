Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $68,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.