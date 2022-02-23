Toroso Investments LLC Has $536,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 132.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after acquiring an additional 644,214 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $12,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,109,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

