National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

