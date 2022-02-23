Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Whiting Petroleum worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

WLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

