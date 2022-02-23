InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
