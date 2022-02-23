Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,140 The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in GAP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 124.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

