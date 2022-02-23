M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. M&F Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.