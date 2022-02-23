M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. M&F Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
