SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $602,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 303.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.

