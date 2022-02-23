Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

OWL stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,043,210 shares of company stock worth $77,401,300.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 220,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,029,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,652,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

