SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 671.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Albemarle stock opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average of $236.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

