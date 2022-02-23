SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $606.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

