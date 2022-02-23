SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $120,733,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $87,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $336.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $305.68 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

