ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ABB by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.