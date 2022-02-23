Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 58.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after buying an additional 1,378,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $34,043,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

DXC stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

