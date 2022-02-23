Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.74

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and traded as low as $46.00. Emera shares last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 9,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

