Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $311,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $20,449,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 357,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

