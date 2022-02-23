Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $290,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 35.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.