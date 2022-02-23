Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $74,876,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 94.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after purchasing an additional 351,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

