Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

2/18/2022 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00.

2/18/2022 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

2/15/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Aspen Aerogels had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $903.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

