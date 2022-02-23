Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.