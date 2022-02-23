Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

