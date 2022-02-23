Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 271,000 Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.33% of Steven Madden as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.