iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $22,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

