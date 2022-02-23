Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.580 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.56-1.58 EPS.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

