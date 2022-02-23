Royal Bank of Canada Trims Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price to $142.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

