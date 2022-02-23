SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.