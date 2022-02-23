SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.