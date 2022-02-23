Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.130-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

