Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,198 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,198 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.