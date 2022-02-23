American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $58.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.61 on Friday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after purchasing an additional 276,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

