Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $42.00

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 808,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 277,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 157,389 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

