Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

