The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00247142 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

