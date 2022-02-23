Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,720 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,720 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

