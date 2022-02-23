Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Unilever by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

