Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Target Price at $60.67

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.
California Water Service Group Company Profile
California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.
