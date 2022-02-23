Mizuho Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $280.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.25.

WDAY opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $212.23 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,423.49, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.47.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,723,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Workday by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,189,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

