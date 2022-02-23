American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $902.36 million, a P/E ratio of 263.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $24,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,362,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

