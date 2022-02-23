National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,433 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

CRSP stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

