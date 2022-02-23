National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

MCO opened at $323.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.03. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.60 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

