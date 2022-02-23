Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,916 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average is $196.08. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.72 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

