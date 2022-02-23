Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.41% of Pure Storage worth $101,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

